VITA 93 module group launches for use in demanding embedded applications

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

TQMC800 1000BASE-T Ethernet photo: TEWS Technologies

PINNEBERG, Germany. TEWS Technologies announced an expansion of its embedded VITA 93-QMC product portfolio as it introduced eight new single-width QMC modules and a CompactPCI Serial QMC carrier, all of which the company says enable users to realize greater flexibility, simplified integration, and improved scalability for demanding embedded computing applications.

The recently announced QMC modules conform to the VITA 93.0 specification, according to company officials, spanning a wide range of commonly required I/O functions, enabling flexible system configuration using a consistent small-form-factor mezzanine architecture. All of the new modules are designed for industrial temperature operation and are available in air-cooled and conduction-cooled variants.

“The strength of QMC lies in its modularity and scalability,” said Jan Zimmermann, General Manager of TEWS Technologies. “Our QMC modules allow system architects to mix and match high-performance I/O functions on a single carrier, while benefiting from PCIe connectivity, robust isolation concepts, and a unified mechanical design for air- and conduction cooled systems.”

To go along with the newly announced modules, TEWS also launched the TCPS210 -- what it notes is the first CompactPCI-Serial carrier with QMC sites that is a 3U carrier supporting three QMC sites and integrating a nonblocking PCIe switch to distribute host bandwidth efficiently across installed modules. The TCPS210 enables system designers to build highly modular, space-efficient I/O subsystems within CompactPCI Serial platforms while taking full advantage of the QMC standard, a move the company says is important in extending the VITA 93 ecosystem.