Class H+ DC-DC Converters for LEO Satellites & NewSpace

Eletter Product

The AFLS series of 28V, 120W Class H+ DC-DC converters builds on decades of proven flight heritage with the widely used AFL series, this modernized design leverages our extensive portfolio of rad-hard converters, incorporating updated technology and design enhancements. These converters meet MIL-PRF-38534 Class H screening requirements and include additional tests such as PIND and radiography to support reliability in LEO and new space environments. The AFLS series offers radiation specifications of 50kRad (Si) TID and 60MeV·cm²/mg SEE.

Derived from the AFL series, which has a proven track record in defense applications such as PAC-3 and Patriot Missile systems, the AFLS series offers a tailored solution for space missions requiring radiation tolerance at a lower cost than traditional space-grade qualified power supplies. The converters are hermetically packaged and available in single and dual output voltage configurations ranging from 5V to 28V.

Key Features of the AFLS Series

Reduced size, weight, and power (SWaP) through elimination of shielding requirements and lower power consumption

Proprietary magnetic pulse feedback for optimized dynamic line and load regulation

High power density with no de-rating across the full operating temperature range

Parallel operation for outputs above 120W, with synchronization capability to a system clock in the 525kHz range

Internal current sharing for balanced load distribution

Enhanced reliability and obsolescence mitigation through vertically integrated sourcing

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