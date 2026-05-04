Space-based interceptor capabilities to be developed for U.S. Space Force by Lockheed Martin

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Lockheed Martin

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama. Lockheed Martin has been selected by U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command to develop capabilities for the Space-Based Interceptor (SBI) program, the company announced in a statement.

The work is intended to support an integrated, layered missile-defense architecture for homeland defense, the statement reads.

The SBI effort will focus on development, testing, and integration of space-based interceptor capabilities designed to provide an early engagement layer against missile threats, the company says. Lockheed Martin states that the system will draw on work related to Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD), Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3), the Next Generation Interceptor, hypersonic strike systems, and missile warning and tracking systems.

The company says the SBI capability is intended to add another layer to a missile-defense shield for the homeland and infrastructure.

Lockheed Martin also states that it is investing in technology and infrastructure for the SBI effort and plans to deliver an integrated demonstration by 2028.