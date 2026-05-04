Military Embedded Systems

Space-based interceptor capabilities to be developed for U.S. Space Force by Lockheed Martin

News

May 04, 2026

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Space-based interceptor capabilities to be developed for U.S. Space Force by Lockheed Martin
Image via Lockheed Martin

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama. Lockheed Martin has been selected by U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command to develop capabilities for the Space-Based Interceptor (SBI) program, the company announced in a statement.

The work is intended to support an integrated, layered missile-defense architecture for homeland defense, the statement reads.

The SBI effort will focus on development, testing, and integration of space-based interceptor capabilities designed to provide an early engagement layer against missile threats, the company says. Lockheed Martin states that the system will draw on work related to Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD), Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3), the Next Generation Interceptor, hypersonic strike systems, and missile warning and tracking systems.

The company says the SBI capability is intended to add another layer to a missile-defense shield for the homeland and infrastructure.

Lockheed Martin also states that it is investing in technology and infrastructure for the SBI effort and plans to deliver an integrated demonstration by 2028.

Featured Companies

Lockheed Martin

6801 Rockledge Drive
Bethesda, MD 20817
Website
Categories
Radar/EW - Sensors
Avionics
Image via Elbit
News
Binocular night vision systems to be developed for U.S. Army by Elbit America

May 01, 2026

More Avionics
Radar/EW
Image via Lockheed Martin
News
Space-based interceptor capabilities to be developed for U.S. Space Force by Lockheed Martin

May 04, 2026

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Staff photo
News
U.S. Navy embedding AI into Maritime Operations Centers, admiral says

April 20, 2026

More A.I.
Comms
Sponsored Story
PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Silvus FASST 6000 Spectrum Sensor

May 04, 2026

More Comms