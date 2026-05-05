Military Embedded Systems

Loitering munition to be developed for U.S. Army by AeroVironment

News

May 05, 2026

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image via AV

ARLINGTON, Virginia. AeroVironment won a U.S. Army prototype agreement for the Low-Altitude Stalking and Strike Ordnance (LASSO) program to support development, delivery, and testing of its Switchblade 400 loitering munition, the company announced in a statement.

Switchblade 400 is a medium-range, man-portable loitering munition designed for anti-armor missions, the statement reads. The system is intended to support Army precision-strike requirements in contested environments, according to the company.

The loitering munition is built to operate within AeroVironment’s AV Halo command-and-control system and includes aided target recognition and autonomous functions for detecting, classifying, and engaging targets during day or night operations, the company says.

AeroVironment states that Switchblade 400 uses a design in alignment with the Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) intended to support interoperability and future system upgrades. The system is sized for common launch tubes and has an all-up round weight of less than 40 pounds, making it a man-portable anti-tank weapon, the statement adds.

The LASSO award follows a recent $186 million U.S. Army delivery order for Switchblade 600 Block 2 and Switchblade 300 Block 20 explosively formed penetrator loitering munition systems, according to the company.

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AeroVironment, Inc.

900 Innovators Way
Simi Valley, CA 93065-0906
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[email protected]
805.520.8350
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