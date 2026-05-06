Military Embedded Systems

Radar from Raytheon garners large order from defense logistics group

News

May 06, 2026

Raytheon’s SharpSight radar supports the MQ-9B SeaGuardian UAS from GA-ASI (photo credit: GA-ASI).

MCKINNEY, Tex. Raytheon (an RTX NYSE: RTX) business) won a contract from defense logistics group Blue Raven to produce 120 of the Raytheon software-defined SharpSight radar systems, a move that Raytheon officials call "the largest single order to date for the new system and a key step in expanding its availability to customers worldwide." 

SharpSight, according to the Raytheon announcement, is a platform-agnostic, multidomain surveillance radar designed for use with both crewed and autonomous platforms, aimed at missions including anti-surface warfare, border protection, coastal monitoring, search and rescue, and long-range surveillance. 

Under the terms of the contract, Raytheon will produce and sustain the radar, while Blue Raven -- formerly known as Crestwood Technology Group -- focuses on global resale and distribution. . Together, the companies will provide operators with faster, more affordable access to advanced surveillance capability in a highly competitive international market. 

 

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