ScanEagle and Integrator UAS to support Navy ISR missions under Insitu contract

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Insitu

BINGEN, Washington. Insitu, a Boeing subsidiary, will provide intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) services to the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, and other U.S. government customers using its ScanEagle and Integrator uncrewed aerial system (UAS) platforms under a contractor-owned, contractor-operated model, the company announced in a statement.

Under the arrangement, Insitu will compete with other selected companies for task orders using both UAS platforms, the statement reads.

The ScanEagle and Integrator systems can be equipped with vertical-takeoff-and-landing equipment and satellite communications capabilities for maritime and land-based operations, the company says. Integrator has an endurance of up to 27.5 hours and a payload capacity of 50 pounds across 10 bays, while ScanEagle has an endurance of more than 18 hours and a 17-pound payload capacity, according to the statement.

The platforms can carry payloads for multispectral sensing, electronic warfare, communications relay, hyperspectral wide-area search, targeting, and kinetic missions, Insitu says. The systems may also be configured with artificial intelligence-enabled payloads and operate with Insitu’s Common Ground Control System and INEXA Control software, the statement adds.

Insitu states that its UAS have operated from more than 45 ship classes and land sites on six continents.