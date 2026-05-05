Military Embedded Systems

ScanEagle and Integrator UAS to support Navy ISR missions under Insitu contract

News

May 05, 2026

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

ScanEagle and Integrator UAS to support Navy ISR missions under Insitu contract
Image via Insitu

BINGEN, Washington. Insitu, a Boeing subsidiary, will provide intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) services to the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, and other U.S. government customers using its ScanEagle and Integrator uncrewed aerial system (UAS) platforms under a contractor-owned, contractor-operated model, the company announced in a statement.

Under the arrangement, Insitu will compete with other selected companies for task orders using both UAS platforms, the statement reads.

The ScanEagle and Integrator systems can be equipped with vertical-takeoff-and-landing equipment and satellite communications capabilities for maritime and land-based operations, the company says. Integrator has an endurance of up to 27.5 hours and a payload capacity of 50 pounds across 10 bays, while ScanEagle has an endurance of more than 18 hours and a 17-pound payload capacity, according to the statement.

The platforms can carry payloads for multispectral sensing, electronic warfare, communications relay, hyperspectral wide-area search, targeting, and kinetic missions, Insitu says. The systems may also be configured with artificial intelligence-enabled payloads and operate with Insitu’s Common Ground Control System and INEXA Control software, the statement adds.

Insitu states that its UAS have operated from more than 45 ship classes and land sites on six continents.

Featured Companies

Insitu

118 East Columbia River Way
Bingen, Washington 98605
Website
Categories
Unmanned - ISR
Unmanned - Sensors
Unmanned
Whitepaper
Mission‑Autonomous Pixel Lock for FPV Drones-Evolving Terminal Guidance into Adaptive, Resilient Engagement Architecture

May 05, 2026

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
U.S. Army photo
News
Improved threat detection system to be developed for U.S. Army by Northrop Grumman

May 05, 2026

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Staff photo
News
U.S. Navy embedding AI into Maritime Operations Centers, admiral says

April 20, 2026

More A.I.
Comms
Sponsored Story
PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Silvus FASST 6000 Spectrum Sensor

May 04, 2026

More Comms