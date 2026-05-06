Space-based interceptors to be developed for U.S. Space Force by Anduril team

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Anduril

COSTA MESA, California. Anduril is leading a group of industry partners under contract to develop, test, and deliver space-based interceptor systems for the U.S. Space Force’s Space-Based Interceptor program as part of the Golden Dome for America initiative, the company announced in a statement.

The Space-Based Interceptor program is intended to support missile-defense efforts against ballistic missiles, hypersonic weapons, cruise missiles, and other threats to the U.S. homeland, the statement reads.

Anduril says its team includes Impulse Space, Inversion Space, K2 Space, Sandia National Labs, and Voyager Technologies. The company states that the team will integrate space systems, weapons-development experience, and related technologies into interceptor concepts for the program.

The company says the work is part of a broader layered missile-defense effort involving hardware and software to detect, track, and defeat incoming threats.

The Golden Dome for America initiative has created demand across the space industrial base for space-based missile-defense systems, Anduril says, adding that its team is working on interceptor systems designed for production and fielding on a schedule tied to current missile threats.