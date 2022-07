Mercury Systems awarded $10M for airborne radio modernization

News

Dan Taylor Technical Editor Military Embedded Systems

Illustration ANDOVER, Massachusetts. Mercury Systems has received a $10 million contract award from an unidentified prime contractor for an airborne radio modernization program, according to a company statement.

Under the terms of the contract, which will last "several years," the company will provide a pilot controller interface to the prime contractor, the statement reads.

The radio systems are designed for missions that depend on beyond-line-of-sight range.