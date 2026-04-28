Multifunction radio frequency system demonstrator to be developed under European project led by Indra

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Indra

MADRID, Spain. Indra Group is leading the European SCEPTER project to develop a multifunction radio frequency (RF) system demonstrator for defense platforms, the company announced in a statement.

The project, funded by the European Defence Fund (EDF), is focused on systems that combine radar, electronic warfare, and communications functions within one architecture for air, naval, and land platforms, the statement reads. The effort will use active electronically scanned array (AESA) technology and commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) hardware components, which Indra says are intended to shorten development timelines.

SCEPTER builds on earlier work from the CROWN project and is focused on areas such as broadband AESA antennas, direct signal digitization, and resource management for operations in contested electromagnetic environments, according to the company.

The project includes 14 organizations from nine European countries, including defense companies, technology centers, universities, and small and medium-sized enterprises, the statement reads.

The system work will include ultra-wideband AESA radar functions, radio frequency transmission and reception modules, gallium nitride technologies, a digital back end, and artificial intelligence and machine learning tools for resource management, waveform optimization, and threat detection and classification, the company says.