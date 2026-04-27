Global 6500 aircraft support to be provided to U.S. military by Bombardier Defense, SNC

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Bombardier

WASHINGTON, D.C. Bombardier Defense and SNC signed a 10-year service agreement covering two Bombardier Global 6500 aircraft operated for a U.S. military customer, the companies announced in a statement.

According to the statement, the agreement applies to two contractor-owned, contractor-operated aircraft equipped with SNC’s RAPCON-X technology. Bombardier says the support package is structured to cover logistical support costs including spare parts, shipping, technical publications, technical support, and access to its customer response center.

The companies state that the arrangement is intended for aircraft with high annual usage and is meant to provide predictable operating costs. Bombardier says the agreement is part of its Smart Services Defense cost-per-flight-hour program.

SNC says RAPCON-X is designed as a configurable aircraft system that can be adapted for different missions by changing onboard equipment. The baseline configuration is intended to collect and process signals intelligence, electro-optical reconnaissance, and ground moving-target signatures, while also using SNC TRAX software to connect with net-enabled platforms across the battlefield, the statement reads.