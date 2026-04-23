Loitering munition systems to be supplied to German military by Rheinmetall

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Rheinmetall

KOBLENZ, Germany. Rheinmetall received an initial order worth about 300 million euros from the German military for FV-014 loitering munition systems under a broader framework agreement valued in the billions of euros, the company announced in a statement.

Deliveries are set to begin in the first half of 2027 after qualification starting in the second quarter of 2026, the statement reads. Rheinmetall says the framework agreement also includes an option for a five-figure quantity of FV-014 autonomous reconnaissance and strike drones.

According to the company, the FV-014 is a loitering munition system designed to combine surveillance and strike functions in one platform. The drone has a range of up to 100 kilometers, carries a 4-kilogram warhead, and can stay airborne for as long as 70 minutes while monitoring a target area before engagement, the statement says.

Rheinmetall says the system is intended to support force protection and target engagement for the German military. The company also states that the FV-014 is produced within the European Union.