F-16 Block 70 fighter aircraft selected for Peru by Lockheed Martin

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Stock image GREENVILLE, South Carolina. Lockheed Martin announced that Peru selected 12 F-16 Block 70 fighter aircraft to modernize the country’s fighter fleet and support national defense missions, the company announced in a statement.

According to the statement, the F-16 Block 70 is intended to provide Peru with a multirole fighter aircraft for air sovereignty and regional security missions. Lockheed Martin says the aircraft will also support long-term operational readiness for the Peruvian Air Force.

The company states that the Block 70 variant includes radar, mission systems, and weapons system upgrades intended to improve pilot awareness and aircraft survivability. The statement also says Peru’s selection is part of a broader fighter fleet modernization effort and is expected to expand defense ties with the United States.

Lockheed Martin says Peru will become the 30th nation to operate the F-16, joining a worldwide fleet of more than 2,800 aircraft now in service. The company also states that Peru’s aircraft will be built at its Greenville, South Carolina, production site.