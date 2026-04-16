Naval shipbuilding cooperation agreement signed by TKMS, Navantia

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via TKMS

MADRID, Spain. TKMS and Navantia signed a memorandum of understanding to explore cooperation on naval shipbuilding projects across Europe, NATO, and other markets, the companies announced in a statement.

The agreement includes the potential production of TKMS-designed vessels, including submarines, at Navantia shipyards in Spain, the statement reads. The companies say the effort is intended to address increased demand for naval platforms alongside constraints in shipyard capacity and technical resources across Europe.

According to the statement, the companies plan to begin discussions at the management level to define areas of collaboration while complying with competition and export control regulations. The partnership is expected to focus on improving project execution timelines and expanding industrial capacity for naval programs, the companies say.

The companies also state that the cooperation aims to support delivery of naval platforms to partner nations while addressing broader challenges tied to manufacturing capacity and resource availability in the European defense sector.