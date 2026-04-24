Military Embedded Systems

Over-the-horizon radar transmit subsystem ordered for homeland defense from OSI Systems

News

April 24, 2026

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Over-the-horizon radar transmit subsystem ordered for homeland defense from OSI Systems
Stock image

HAWTHORNE, California. OSI Systems received an undefinitized contract action with a not-to-exceed value of about $235 million to produce and integrate a homeland defense over-the-horizon radar transmit subsystem, the company announced in a statement.

The system is intended to support long-range tracking of multiple target types beyond standard line-of-sight limits, the statement reads. OSI Systems says the award covers production and integration work tied to the radar transmit subsystem for a homeland defense application.

According to the company, the contract is funded at $46 million for initial execution, with more funding expected to support the planned schedule. The statement does not identify the customer beyond describing the effort as a homeland defense program.

OSI Systems says the award centers on work involving radio frequency engineering, manufacturing, and system integration for defense use. The company also states that the contract was awarded through its Security division, which is one of three business segments within the firm.

OSI Systems describes itself as a manufacturer of electronic systems and components for security, optoelectronics, and healthcare markets, the statement says.

Categories
Radar/EW - Sensors
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Avionics
Stock image
News
F-16 Block 70 fighter aircraft selected for Peru by Lockheed Martin

April 24, 2026

More Avionics
Unmanned
U.S. Army photo by Eric Kowal
News
Drone-delivered bunker-busting warhead tested by U.S. Army

April 23, 2026

More Unmanned
A.I.
Staff photo
News
U.S. Navy embedding AI into Maritime Operations Centers, admiral says

April 20, 2026

More A.I.
Cyber
Stock image
News
Continuous monitoring system for coalition tactical networks launched by Curtiss-Wright

April 21, 2026

More Cyber