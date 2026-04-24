Over-the-horizon radar transmit subsystem ordered for homeland defense from OSI Systems

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

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HAWTHORNE, California. OSI Systems received an undefinitized contract action with a not-to-exceed value of about $235 million to produce and integrate a homeland defense over-the-horizon radar transmit subsystem, the company announced in a statement.

The system is intended to support long-range tracking of multiple target types beyond standard line-of-sight limits, the statement reads. OSI Systems says the award covers production and integration work tied to the radar transmit subsystem for a homeland defense application.

According to the company, the contract is funded at $46 million for initial execution, with more funding expected to support the planned schedule. The statement does not identify the customer beyond describing the effort as a homeland defense program.

OSI Systems says the award centers on work involving radio frequency engineering, manufacturing, and system integration for defense use. The company also states that the contract was awarded through its Security division, which is one of three business segments within the firm.

OSI Systems describes itself as a manufacturer of electronic systems and components for security, optoelectronics, and healthcare markets, the statement says.