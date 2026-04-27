Tactical radios to be supplied for Malaysian military programs by Thales

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Thales KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia. Thales announced new tactical communications work in Malaysia that includes a local radio assembly line, more than 100 radios for Malaysian Army vehicles, and 16 airborne radios for Royal Malaysian Air Force helicopters, the company announced in a statement.

In partnership with Advanced Defence Systems, Thales Malaysia will establish an assembly line in Segamat, Johor, for SYNAPS very high frequency and ultra high frequency software-defined radios, the statement reads. The company says the effort is intended to support local production, with more than 1,000 radios expected to be assembled over the next six years for Malaysian users.

Thales also says it will provide more than 100 radios for the Malaysian Army under the Self-Propelled Howitzer Programme. According to the statement, the systems include VHF 9315, HF XL, SYNAPS-H, and SquadNet radios for army vehicles.

For the AV4 armored vehicle program, Thales says it has been selected to provide proof-of-concept work for its Battlefield Management Systems and radio systems. The company also states that, in partnership with Weststar, it will supply 16 TRA 6036 airborne radios for Royal Malaysian Air Force helicopters.