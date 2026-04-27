Military Embedded Systems

Tactical radios to be supplied for Malaysian military programs by Thales

News

April 27, 2026

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image via Thales

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia. Thales announced new tactical communications work in Malaysia that includes a local radio assembly line, more than 100 radios for Malaysian Army vehicles, and 16 airborne radios for Royal Malaysian Air Force helicopters, the company announced in a statement.

In partnership with Advanced Defence Systems, Thales Malaysia will establish an assembly line in Segamat, Johor, for SYNAPS very high frequency and ultra high frequency software-defined radios, the statement reads. The company says the effort is intended to support local production, with more than 1,000 radios expected to be assembled over the next six years for Malaysian users.

Thales also says it will provide more than 100 radios for the Malaysian Army under the Self-Propelled Howitzer Programme. According to the statement, the systems include VHF 9315, HF XL, SYNAPS-H, and SquadNet radios for army vehicles.

For the AV4 armored vehicle program, Thales says it has been selected to provide proof-of-concept work for its Battlefield Management Systems and radio systems. The company also states that, in partnership with Weststar, it will supply 16 TRA 6036 airborne radios for Royal Malaysian Air Force helicopters.

Featured Companies

Thales

Tour Carpe Diem, 31 Place des Corolles
Cedex, FR
Website
Categories
Comms - Radio
Comms - Communications
Comms - SDR
Comms - Vetronics
Unmanned
Boeing photo by Eric Shindelbower
News
MQ-25A carrier-based refueling drone completes test flight with Boeing, U.S. Navy

April 28, 2026

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Image via Indra
News
Multifunction radio frequency system demonstrator to be developed under European project led by Indra

April 28, 2026

More Radar/EW
Cyber
Stock image
News
Continuous monitoring system for coalition tactical networks launched by Curtiss-Wright

April 21, 2026

More Cyber
Comms
Image via General Atomics
News
Laser communications terminal work for U.S. Space Force to move into new phase with General Atomics

April 28, 2026

More Comms