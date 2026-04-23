Autonomous surveillance towers certified for U.S. border monitoring by GDIT

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via GDIT FALLS CHURCH, Virginia. General Dynamics Information Technology announced that its autonomous surveillance towers received certification from U.S. Customs and Border Protection for border surveillance operations, the company announced in a statement.

The certification means the towers meet funding requirements under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act for wider deployment of autonomous surveillance systems, the statement reads. According to the company, the law requires such systems to use artificial intelligence, machine learning, computer vision, or other algorithms to detect, identify, classify, and track items of interest in real time.

GDIT said the towers are part of U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Consolidated Tower & Surveillance Equipment program, which supports border surveillance missions. The company says the systems use commercial technology along with edge artificial intelligence and machine learning, video analytics, microwave links, 5G, and satellite communications for real-time monitoring.

The towers are intended to reduce operator workload, speed decision-making, and improve situational awareness for Border Patrol agents, the company says. GDIT also stated that it has supported border security efforts for more than a decade and currently holds positions on the Consolidated Tower & Surveillance Equipment contract and the Remote Video Surveillance System Upgrade program.