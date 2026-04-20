PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: SundanceDSP’s SOSA aligned, OpenVPX PIC card

This week’s product, the SundanceDSP Solar Express 2000 (SE2000) 3U OpenVPX PIC card, features the AMD Versal AI Edge Gen2 and pin compatible Prime Gen2 devices in the SSVA2112 package. Offering hardware-accelerated inferencing, high-throughput datapaths, and real-time analytics in a rugged form factor, the board is also aligned the Sensor Open Systems Architecture, or SOSA, Technical Standard.

Made in the USA, the SE2000 is targeted at high-speed data processing, analysis, software-defined radios (SDRs), and artificial intelligence (AI) inference applications.

Versal Advantage

Combining AMD Versal architecture performance with a SOSA aligned, VPX-compliant platform enables real-time AI and signal processing workloads directly at the edge, in environments where size, weight, and power (SWaP) are critical.

“AMD Versal AI Edge Series Gen 2 and Prime Series Gen 2 adaptive SoCs, with their single-chip intelligence capability, represent a major breakthrough for embedded applications,” says Manuel Uhm, Director, FPGA/Adaptive SoC Product Management & Marketing, AMD. “These devices integrate high-performance CPUs, programmable logic, GPUs, and next-generation AI Engines into a single device, unlocking previously unreachable performance for SWAP-constrained edge systems.

“By embedding a Versal AI Edge Series Gen 2 device into a rugged, modular VPX card, SundanceDSP is bringing these capabilities to market in a deployable form factor,” Uhm adds.

General features

The VPX board’s many advanced features include optical and RF interfaces and an FMC+ connector for additional flexibility and expandability. It also comes with an AMD Artix FPGA, which acts as a voltage translator between the AMD Versal and the FMC+ connector supporting the traditional voltages offered by FMC+ modules.

Additional features

SOSA slot profile SLT3-PAY-1F1U1S1S1U1U2F1H-14.6.11- x (various dash options are supported)

As many as to 20 transceivers (GTYP) with flexible routing options

16 GB eMMC for PS image and data storage (can populate as much as 256GB, can be bootable)

64 GB of UFS for PS image and user storage (can be 128GB)

Two 1GB QSPI flashes for PS image and data storage, bootable

TA101 Secure authentication IC connected to the PS for secure boot and encryption capabilities

TPM2.0 for storage of encryption keys for the PS

IPMC: STM32 series microcontroller

Contains re-drivers on data, control, and expansion planes signals to ensure interoperability in large VPX chassis

Onboard power, controllable according to VITA 65, via the IPMC

FMC+ site with user-selectable transceiver allocation

FMC+ VADJ voltage –1.8V, 2.5V, 3.3V are supported

Compliant with VITA 48.2 (conduction) and 48.8 (air) cooling standards

Maximum power drawn 205W from 12V rail (including FMC+)

Additional package-compatible device options from the Versal AI Edge Series Gen 2 and Prime Series Gen 2 will become available soon.

For more information, visit the SE2000 product page here, visit the company’s website, or follow the links below.

Resources:

Featured Companies Sundance DSP 4790 Caughlin Parkway #233

Reno, NV 89519-0907 Website