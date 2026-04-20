PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: SundanceDSP’s SOSA aligned, OpenVPX PIC card

PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: SundanceDSP’s SOSA aligned, OpenVPX PIC cardSponsored Story
April 20, 2026
This week’s product, the SundanceDSP Solar Express 2000 (SE2000) 3U OpenVPX PIC card, features the AMD Versal AI Edge Gen2 and pin compatible Prime Gen2 devices in the SSVA2112 package. Offering hardware-accelerated inferencing, high-throughput datapaths, and real-time analytics in a rugged form factor, the board is also aligned the Sensor Open Systems Architecture, or SOSA, Technical Standard.
Made in the USA, the SE2000 is targeted at high-speed data processing, analysis, software-defined radios (SDRs), and artificial intelligence (AI) inference applications.
Versal Advantage
Combining AMD Versal architecture performance with a SOSA aligned, VPX-compliant platform enables real-time AI and signal processing workloads directly at the edge, in environments where size, weight, and power (SWaP) are critical.
“AMD Versal AI Edge Series Gen 2 and Prime Series Gen 2 adaptive SoCs, with their single-chip intelligence capability, represent a major breakthrough for embedded applications,” says Manuel Uhm, Director, FPGA/Adaptive SoC Product Management & Marketing, AMD. “These devices integrate high-performance CPUs, programmable logic, GPUs, and next-generation AI Engines into a single device, unlocking previously unreachable performance for SWAP-constrained edge systems.
“By embedding a Versal AI Edge Series Gen 2 device into a rugged, modular VPX card, SundanceDSP is bringing these capabilities to market in a deployable form factor,” Uhm adds.
General features
The VPX board’s many advanced features include optical and RF interfaces and an FMC+ connector for additional flexibility and expandability. It also comes with an AMD Artix FPGA, which acts as a voltage translator between the AMD Versal and the FMC+ connector supporting the traditional voltages offered by FMC+ modules.
Additional features
- SOSA slot profile SLT3-PAY-1F1U1S1S1U1U2F1H-14.6.11- x (various dash options are supported)
- As many as to 20 transceivers (GTYP) with flexible routing options
- 16 GB eMMC for PS image and data storage (can populate as much as 256GB, can be bootable)
- 64 GB of UFS for PS image and user storage (can be 128GB)
- Two 1GB QSPI flashes for PS image and data storage, bootable
- TA101 Secure authentication IC connected to the PS for secure boot and encryption capabilities
- TPM2.0 for storage of encryption keys for the PS
- IPMC: STM32 series microcontroller
- Contains re-drivers on data, control, and expansion planes signals to ensure interoperability in large VPX chassis
- Onboard power, controllable according to VITA 65, via the IPMC
- FMC+ site with user-selectable transceiver allocation
- FMC+ VADJ voltage –1.8V, 2.5V, 3.3V are supported
- Compliant with VITA 48.2 (conduction) and 48.8 (air) cooling standards
- Maximum power drawn 205W from 12V rail (including FMC+)
Additional package-compatible device options from the Versal AI Edge Series Gen 2 and Prime Series Gen 2 will become available soon.
For more information, visit the SE2000 product page here, visit the company’s website, or follow the links below.
Resources:
- To view the SE2000 data sheet, click here.
- To view the SE2000 block diagram, click here.
- For information SundanceDSP’s VPX-to-PCIE-14.6.11-X solution rapid firmware/application development and testing of OpenVPX 3U boards, click here.
- For information about SundanceDSP’s Versal-based VerSOM module, click here.
- To learn about the SundanceDSP Polar-VPX SOSA aligned 3U VPX device, click here.
- To learn more about SundanceDSP’s FPGA boards, click here.
- For sales information, click here.