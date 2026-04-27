PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Copper Mountain’s BFx-02 Frequency Extension Base

This week’s product, the Copper Mountain BFx-02 Frequency Extension Base, is designed to simplify and reduce the cost of mmWave S-parameter measurements. The patent-pending solution eliminates the need for a full-featured VNA in frequency extension setups, by enabling a more streamlined and accessible approach to high-frequency testing.

The BFx-02 is a dedicated frequency extension base that provides all the required RF and LO signals to drive frequency extenders and IF inputs to process the signals returned from them. Its architecture eliminates the need for a traditional VNA in frequency extension setups, enabling streamlined system configurations with fewer points of failure.

This approach enables multiple parallel production setups, increasing throughput without requiring additional full-featured VNAs. The BFx-02 approach makes high-frequency S-parameter testing more accessible for research and development, production, ATE, and OEM applications, like aerospace and defense 5G beamforming systems and satellite communications systems.

Replacing the VNA

The BFx-02 replaces the general-purpose VNA with a back end designed specifically for extender operation. Rather than attempting to replicate full VNA functionality, the BFx focuses only on what is required:

Generating RF stimulus for the extender

Providing stable LO drive

Receiving IF signals from the extender

Processing those signals to recover vector measurements and generate S-parameters

By eliminating unnecessary functionality, the architecture becomes simpler, more efficient, and better aligned with mmWave workflows.

General features

Frequency range: 4 GHz to 20 GHz

Weight: 4.4 kg

RF output power: +20 dBm

LO output power: +20 dBm

Standard software features

Linear/logarithmic sweeps with multiple trace formats

Time domain and gating conversion

Frequency offset mode

Fixture simulation (embedding/de-embedding)

16 independent channels with up to 16 traces each

Markers with marker search tools and marker math, various conversion algorithms, and limit tests for pass/fail criteria, etc.

Test Automation programming in LabView, Python, MATLAB, .NET, etc.

The BFx-02 is also compatible with third-party frequency extenders, allowing users to select the frequency extender solutions that best fit their performance and budget requirements. For more information, visit the BFx-02 product page here, visit the company’s website, or follow the links below.

Resources:

To learn how to rethink mmWave Measurement , click here .

For frequently asked questions on VNA technology, click here .

To learn about vector network analyzer automation , click here .

To download VNA software, click here .

For sales information, click here .