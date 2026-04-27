PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Copper Mountain’s BFx-02 Frequency Extension Base

PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Copper Mountain’s BFx-02 Frequency Extension BaseSponsored Story
April 27, 2026
This week’s product, the Copper Mountain BFx-02 Frequency Extension Base, is designed to simplify and reduce the cost of mmWave S-parameter measurements. The patent-pending solution eliminates the need for a full-featured VNA in frequency extension setups, by enabling a more streamlined and accessible approach to high-frequency testing.
The BFx-02 is a dedicated frequency extension base that provides all the required RF and LO signals to drive frequency extenders and IF inputs to process the signals returned from them. Its architecture eliminates the need for a traditional VNA in frequency extension setups, enabling streamlined system configurations with fewer points of failure.
This approach enables multiple parallel production setups, increasing throughput without requiring additional full-featured VNAs. The BFx-02 approach makes high-frequency S-parameter testing more accessible for research and development, production, ATE, and OEM applications, like aerospace and defense 5G beamforming systems and satellite communications systems.
Replacing the VNA
The BFx-02 replaces the general-purpose VNA with a back end designed specifically for extender operation. Rather than attempting to replicate full VNA functionality, the BFx focuses only on what is required:
- Generating RF stimulus for the extender
- Providing stable LO drive
- Receiving IF signals from the extender
- Processing those signals to recover vector measurements and generate S-parameters
By eliminating unnecessary functionality, the architecture becomes simpler, more efficient, and better aligned with mmWave workflows.
General features
- Frequency range: 4 GHz to 20 GHz
- Weight: 4.4 kg
- RF output power: +20 dBm
- LO output power: +20 dBm
Standard software features
- Linear/logarithmic sweeps with multiple trace formats
- Time domain and gating conversion
- Frequency offset mode
- Fixture simulation (embedding/de-embedding)
- 16 independent channels with up to 16 traces each
- Markers with marker search tools and marker math, various conversion algorithms, and limit tests for pass/fail criteria, etc.
- Test Automation programming in LabView, Python, MATLAB, .NET, etc.
The BFx-02 is also compatible with third-party frequency extenders, allowing users to select the frequency extender solutions that best fit their performance and budget requirements. For more information, visit the BFx-02 product page here, visit the company’s website, or follow the links below.
Resources:
- To learn how to rethink mmWave Measurement, click here.
- For frequently asked questions on VNA technology, click here.
- To learn about vector network analyzer automation, click here.
- To download VNA software, click here.
- For sales information, click here.