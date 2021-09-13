Military Embedded Systems

Radio reconnaissance system to be delivered to NATO countries

News

September 13, 2021

Emma Helfrich

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

HENSOLDT image.

GERMANY. The sensor solution provider HENSOLDT announced it is supplying a mobile system for tactical radio reconnaissance to two NATO countries. A corresponding order worth an undisclosed amount has now been signed.

According to the company, the system for monitoring and analyzing enemy radio traffic includes digital broadband receivers, compact direction finders, and high-performance software for real-time signal evaluation.

Officials claim the core elements of the system are integrated into armored vehicles or designed to be portable so that troops can be supported directly in the theater of operations and detect threats at an early stage.

HENSOLDT has been an active player in the electromagnetic spectrum dominance market. The company has developed communications intelligence (COMINT) and electronic intelligence (ELINT) sensors and provides integrated systems capable of reconnaissance and jamming to the German Armed Forces and other NATO countries.

 
Featured Companies

HENSOLDT

8614 Westwood Center Dr Ste 550
Vienna, VA 22182
Website
Categories
Comms - Radio
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Radar/EW - SIGINT
Radar/EW - Signal Processing
Comms - Communications
Comms - RF & Microwave
Topic Tags
Unmanned
Press Release
RedTail Delivers LiDAR System to DoD’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Community
More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Northrop Grumman photo.
News
Open standards-based SIGINT sensor in development for USAF
More Radar/EW
Cyber
Trace Communications photo.
News
Cyberspace and IT support pact worth $600 million signed between USAF Central Command and Trace Systems
More Cyber
Comms
Patria photo.
News
Night vision sensors in development for CV9030 infantry fighting vehicles
More Comms