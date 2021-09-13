Radio reconnaissance system to be delivered to NATO countries

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

HENSOLDT image. GERMANY. The sensor solution provider HENSOLDT announced it is supplying a mobile system for tactical radio reconnaissance to two NATO countries. A corresponding order worth an undisclosed amount has now been signed.

According to the company, the system for monitoring and analyzing enemy radio traffic includes digital broadband receivers, compact direction finders, and high-performance software for real-time signal evaluation.

Officials claim the core elements of the system are integrated into armored vehicles or designed to be portable so that troops can be supported directly in the theater of operations and detect threats at an early stage.

HENSOLDT has been an active player in the electromagnetic spectrum dominance market. The company has developed communications intelligence (COMINT) and electronic intelligence (ELINT) sensors and provides integrated systems capable of reconnaissance and jamming to the German Armed Forces and other NATO countries.