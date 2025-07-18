Military Embedded Systems

Microwave platform from Epirus ordered by U.S. Army office

News

July 18, 2025

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Epirus website

LOS ANGELES. National-security technology company Epirus announced that it won a $43.5 million contract from the U.S. Army's Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office (RCCTO) under which Epirus will deliver two Integrated Fires Protection Capability High-Power Microwave (IFPC-HPM) Generation II (GEN II) systems, along with associated test events, support equipment, and spares with options for additional tests, components, and support.

According to the Epirus press release, the IFPC-HPM GEN II systems will build upon the four Epirus iFPC-HPM systems the U.S. Army received in May 2024 and is intended to leverage the company's solid-state, high-power microwave (HPM) technology platform, developed internally for counter-electronics and critical asset protection using weaponized electromagnetic interference against unwanted aerial incursions. 

The GEN II systems are expected to more than double the maximum effective range of GEN I systems, say Epirus officials, and will increase power by as much as 30%. The new batch of systems will include high-density batteries for prolonged operating times and decreased external power requirements, extra-long pulse widths for maximizing energy output for target defeat, high-duty burst mode for faster multitarget engagement, and advanced waveform and polarization techniques for increased lethality against a broader set of targets of interest and enhanced soldier usability. 

The enhanced systems will incorporate Soldier feedback from IFPC-HPM Generation I (GEN I) testing, including engineering developmental testing, joint integrated air and missile defense, live-fire exercises, and operational assessments with combatant commands.

