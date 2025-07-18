Microwave platform from Epirus ordered by U.S. Army office

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Epirus website LOS ANGELES. National-security technology company Epirus announced that it won a $43.5 million contract from the U.S. Army's Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office (RCCTO) under which Epirus will deliver two Integrated Fires Protection Capability High-Power Microwave (IFPC-HPM) Generation II (GEN II) systems, along with associated test events, support equipment, and spares with options for additional tests, components, and support.

According to the Epirus press release, the IFPC-HPM GEN II systems will build upon the four Epirus iFPC-HPM systems the U.S. Army received in May 2024 and is intended to leverage the company's solid-state, high-power microwave (HPM) technology platform, developed internally for counter-electronics and critical asset protection using weaponized electromagnetic interference against unwanted aerial incursions.

The GEN II systems are expected to more than double the maximum effective range of GEN I systems, say Epirus officials, and will increase power by as much as 30%. The new batch of systems will include high-density batteries for prolonged operating times and decreased external power requirements, extra-long pulse widths for maximizing energy output for target defeat, high-duty burst mode for faster multitarget engagement, and advanced waveform and polarization techniques for increased lethality against a broader set of targets of interest and enhanced soldier usability.

The enhanced systems will incorporate Soldier feedback from IFPC-HPM Generation I (GEN I) testing, including engineering developmental testing, joint integrated air and missile defense, live-fire exercises, and operational assessments with combatant commands.