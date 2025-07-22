AI-enabled logistics pact between Air Force, Virtualitics gets Phase II nod

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Virtualitics PASADENA, Calif. Artificial intelligence (AI)-powered logistics software company Virtualitics announced that it won a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase II contract by the U.S. Air Force Global Strike Command (AFGSC) under which Virtualitics will advance AI logistics optimization for readiness spares package (RSP) mobilization, a key part of the AFGSC’s agile combat employment (ACE) strategy.

According to the company's announcement of the Phase II contract, the Virtualitics Integrated Readiness Optimization (IRO) Materiel product is aimed at optimizing inventory storage and movement under stringent warehousing and safety constraints. Additionally, the RSP solution -- part of Virtualitics IRO Materiel -- is intended to enhance AFGSC readiness by leveraging AI-based constraint optimization to maximize container volume utilization while adhering to weight limits, thereby reducing packing time and accelerating operational effectiveness in contested logistics environments.

The company reports that this latest SBIR contract is the third it has won from the AFGSC in less than one year.