Next Generation Command and Control prototype to be developed for U.S. Army by Anduril

IRVINE, California. Anduril Industries won a $99.6 million Other Transaction Authority (OTA) agreement from the U.S. Army to deliver a prototype for the service’s Next Generation Command and Control (NGC2) program, the company announced in a statement.

The effort, led by Program Executive Office Command, Control, Communications, and Network (PEO C3N), aims to modernize Army command-and-control infrastructure by integrating a modular software platform capable of fusing data across operational levels, the statement reads.

Anduril will partner with technology firms including Palantir, Striveworks, Govini, Research Innovations, Inc. (RII), Microsoft, and others to build a digital ecosystem designed to support edge-to-center decision-making. The prototype will be fielded with the Army’s 4th Infantry Division and deployed on mechanized vehicles for testing under operational conditions, the company says.

The software architecture is intended to unify data streams—ranging from sensor inputs to logistics updates—across secure and unclassified networks, supporting machine-to-machine interfaces via Anduril’s Lattice Mesh platform, according to the statement. The goal is to reduce decision timelines and enhance connectivity across units from Corps to Company.

The OTA follows an 18-month competitive evaluation process, the company adds.