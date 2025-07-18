Carrier boards, test subracks introduced for AI and computing applications by Pixus

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Pixus Technologies

WATERLOO, Ontario. Pixus Technologies unveiled new carrier boards and specialty cards designed for high-performance computing applications including AI systems and test and measurement platforms, the company announced in a statement.

According to the company, the offerings support customized 19-inch rackmount subracks, incorporating tailored I/O and backplane interfaces. The carrier boards can be integrated into modular enclosures using Pixus-standard front panels and ejector handles, providing a customizable base for end-user applications.

Pixus states that the designs support Modular Open System Architecture (MOSA) principles and can include components such as backplanes, chassis managers, advanced cooling solutions, and ruggedized power systems. The company’s solutions are compatible with various open standards including VITA, PICMG, and systems aligned with the Sensor Open Systems Architecture, or SOSA, Technical Standard.