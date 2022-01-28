Software-defined radios to enable multi-domain ops for USMC

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

L3Harris photo. MELBOURNE, Fla. The U.S. Marine Corps has awarded L3Harris Technologies a competitive 10-year, $750 million single-award indefinite delivery, indefinitely quantity contract for multi-channel handheld and vehicular radio systems.

According to the company, the L3Harris Falcon IV family of manpack and handheld radios selected by the USMC have been adopted by the U.S. Army, U.S. Special Operations Command, U.S. Air Force, and a growing number of key allies to provide secure and interoperable communications capabilities.

The AN/PRC-163 is designed to provide a range of secure communications waveforms while simultaneously integrating voice and data communications, network routing, and gateway functions. The software-defined architecture enables Marines to add new waveforms and enhanced capabilities to address evolving requirements.

Officials claim that the radios are intended to offer true resilience against peer adversary threats, which the company projects to be critical in achieving the Marine Corps’ vision for Force Design 2030 and enabling Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2).