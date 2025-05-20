AN/TPY-2 missile defense radar with GaN array delivered to U.S. Missile Defense Agency

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Raytheon

ANDOVER, Massachusetts. Raytheon delivered its 13th AN/TPY-2 missile defense radar to the U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA), marking the first unit equipped with a fully Gallium Nitride (GaN)-based array, the company announced in a statement.

The AN/TPY-2 operates in the X-band and is designed to detect, track, and differentiate ballistic missile threats during various phases of flight, the statement reads. The GaN technology is intended to increase radar sensitivity and range, improve surveillance coverage, and support the radar’s role in hypersonic missile defense.

This version also incorporates CX6 software, which the company says enables enhanced target discrimination and provides improved resilience against electronic attack.

The radar is part of a broader U.S. missile defense architecture that includes both homeland and regional protection. According to the company, the AN/TPY-2 is capable of distinguishing between threats and clutter such as separation debris, enabling more accurate engagement decisions.