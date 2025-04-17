Military Embedded Systems

Dual traveling wave tubes from Thales delivered for Optus-11 satellite

April 17, 2025

Image via Thales

ULM, Germany. Thales delivered a full set of dual traveling wave tubes (TWTs) for the Optus-11 satellite, a Ku-band spacecraft developed by Airbus Defence and Space under the OneSat reconfigurable satellite program, the company announced in a statement.

The dual-TWTs, designed to amplify radio frequency signals in satellite systems, are engineered to reduce size and weight while maintaining high performance, the statement reads. These devices are integrated into microwave power modules (MPMs) by TESAT and are intended to support flexible, software-defined satellite architectures.

According to Thales, the TWTs are optimized for constrained space environments and contribute to in-orbit reconfigurability. Optus-11 is part of a new generation of geostationary satellites designed to meet evolving communication and data requirements.

Production of the TWTs was carried out across Thales facilities in Germany and France. The components will support improved performance and operational reliability for the Optus-11 platform, the company says.

