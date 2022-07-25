HawkEye 360 opens news satellite manufacturing facility

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

HawkEye 360's clean room at their new satellite manufacturing facility in Herndon, Virginia. (Image courtesy of HawkEye 360)

HERNDON, Virginia. HawkEye 360, a provider of space-based radio frequency (RF) data and analytics, has opened a 19,000-square-foot satellite manufacturing facility in Virginia, the company announced in a statement.

The facility will support "U.S. government and allied government needs," the company stated. Hawkeye 360 also said it will launch its sixth cluster of three satellites before the of the year, bringing its total constellation to 18 satellites, which serve defense as well as commercial applications.

In addition to manufacturing satellites, the new facility will also conduct data processing, software development, and payload development. It will have a clean room and electronics lab for RF technology and smallsat manufacturing, the company added.

"The facility enables HawkEye 360 to have end-to-end responsibility to manufacture its commercial RF-sensing satellites for gathering geospatial intelligence," the statement reads.