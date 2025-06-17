Qorvo introduces new S-Band switched filter bank modules at IMS 2025

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Qorvo IEEE MTT-S International Microwave Symposium (IMS) 2025—SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. RF solution provider Qorvo introduced two high-performance S-Band switched filter bank (SFB) modules designed to meet the rising demand for agile, compact, and efficient radar systems in defense and aerospace applications. Qorvo launched these SFB modules at the IMS 2025 show, underway now in San Francisco.

Qorvo’s new modules enable integrated BAW filtering and fast-switching logic in a compact 6 by 6 mm package, which the company says reduces size while boosting performance. The new modules support S-Band radar systems that require rapid tuning and precise signal control. They are available in several configurations: The QPB1034 is optimized for lower S-Band frequencies, while the QPB1036 offers broader coverage and higher channel density, while keeping the same fast switching speed.

Featured Companies Qorvo 6825 West Galveston St., Suite 1

Chandler, AZ 85226 Website IEEE