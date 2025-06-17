Military Embedded Systems

Qorvo introduces new S-Band switched filter bank modules at IMS 2025

News

June 17, 2025

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Qorvo

IEEE MTT-S International Microwave Symposium (IMS) 2025—SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. RF solution provider Qorvo introduced two high-performance S-Band switched filter bank (SFB) modules designed to meet the rising demand for agile, compact, and efficient radar systems in defense and aerospace applications. Qorvo launched these SFB modules at the IMS 2025 show, underway now in San Francisco. 

Qorvo’s new modules enable integrated BAW filtering and fast-switching logic in a compact 6 by 6 mm package, which the company says reduces size while boosting performance. The new modules support S-Band radar systems that require rapid tuning and precise signal control. They are available in several configurations: The QPB1034 is optimized for lower S-Band frequencies, while the QPB1036 offers broader coverage and higher channel density, while keeping the same fast switching speed.

 

Featured Companies

Qorvo

IEEE

