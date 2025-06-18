Military Embedded Systems

AI/ML-enabled electronic warfare systems to be developed for U.S. Navy

June 18, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Image via Pacific Defense

EL SEGUNDO, California. Pacific Defense won a $9.1 million contract from the Office of Naval Research (ONR) to develop, integrate, and demonstrate an artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML)-enabled electronic warfare (EW) sensor-effector capability, the company announced in a statement.

The project aims to demonstrate distributed AI capabilities, including autonomous cyber-EW effects, on multifunction edge nodes using ONR’s Ubiquitous Edge distributed software architecture, the statement reads. The edge nodes will be built with a modular design aligned to the Sensor Open Systems Architecture, or SOSA, Technical Standard, and the C5ISR/EW Modular Open Suite of Standards (CMOSS) enabling a secure electronic warfare software-defined radio (SDR) environment that allows for rapid integration of new hardware and software, the company says.

Work will be performed by Pacific Defense in collaboration with Perceptronics Solutions and Carnegie Mellon University at locations in El Segundo, California; Nashua, New Hampshire; Fairfax, Virginia; and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the statement adds. The contract runs through October 2026.

Pacific Defense

