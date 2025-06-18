GhostEye radar to be co-developed for NASAMS under RTX, Kongsberg collaboration

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via RTX

PARIS, France. Raytheon announced at the Paris Air Show that the Kingdom of Norway will join in the development of the GhostEye radar, a mobile medium-range air and missile defense sensor for the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS), the company announced in a statement.

Raytheon will lead design and development efforts in the United States, while Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace will co-develop key radar subassemblies in Norway under an existing NASAMS collaborative agreement signed in October 2023, the statement reads. The GhostEye radar is the first project launched under this framework, the company says.

GhostEye employs active electronically scanned array (AESA) technology and gallium nitride components to enhance detection range, resolution, and tracking capacity. The 360-degree sensor is intended to detect and track threats such as cruise missiles, drones, and fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft, with an emphasis on transportability and rapid deployment across varied terrain, the company says.

RTX and Kongsberg also renewed their teaming agreement on NASAMS at the Paris Air Show, extending the partnership for another 10 years, the statement adds.