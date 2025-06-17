3D printed rotating part for TJ150 engine passes tests, says Pratt & Whitney

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy RTX

PARIS AIR SHOW. Pratt & Whitney (an RTX business) reports that it successfully completed a series of tests on its 3D printed TJ150 turbine wheel, which the company calls a "significant step forward" in its additive manufacturing capabilities, as the turbine wheel is one of the first rotating parts to be 3D printed.

The TJ150 is a compact, high-performance turbojet engine -- enabling 150 ounds of thrust -- that is designed to power a variety of autonomous systems and weapons.

Pratt & Whitney's GatorWorks rapid-prototyping arm was the driving force behind the initial TJ150 redesign, according to the news release: The team leveraged a process called unitization to decrease the part count for the core module from over 50 to just a handful, thereby reducing production time and cost. The company reports that the team of engineers designed and tested the engine within eight months.

The latest round of testing marks a major step forward in moving from static structures to rotating hardware, say company officials. Chris Hugill, executive director of Pratt & Whitney GATORWORKS, stated: "Our testing confirms we're on track with the engine performing at full operating speeds and temperatures and meeting expected life duration. This technology is transforming how we design, develop and deliver capabilities faster."

