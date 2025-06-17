PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Vicor's SOSA Aligned Power Supply

PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Vicor's SOSA Aligned Power SupplySponsored Story
June 17, 2025
This week’s product, Vicor’s SOSA Power Supply, is aligned with the Open Group’s Sensor Open Systems Architecture, or SOSA, Technical Standard. Designed for 3U OpenVPX systems that are aligned to the SOSA approach, the commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) device is targeted at avionics, shipboard applications, and other defense applications.
The module leverages proprietary Vicor technology to enable high efficiency and power density for this rugged, conduction-cooled power supply.
As many as four power supplies can be paralleled to increase output power capability of +12V main and +3.3V auxiliary outputs with proprietary wireless current sharing. The need for conventional current‑share pins is eliminated and current share accuracy is ±2A.
Features and Benefits
- Open VPX – VITA 62
- 18 – 45V input voltage range
- 800W output power
- Conduction-cooled
- I2C IPMI 46.11 monitoring and control
- Input voltage reverse-polarity protection
- Remote voltage sensing for +12V and +3.3V auxiliary
- Parallel operation capable with proprietary wireless current sharing
- Overcurrent, overvoltage, and overtemperature protections
- IPC-A-610 class 3
- No aluminum electrolytic capacitors
- Enable, inhibit, system reset and power fail controls
- Compliance to MIL‑STD 704F, 461G, 810G, 1275E
- High-reliability modular design
