LeoLabs accepts NOAA's contract to continue advancing the National Space Traffic Coordination System

News

May 17, 2024

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Pixabay image

MENLO PARK, Calif. Space safety and security firm LeoLabs announced it received a second Consolidated Pathfinder order from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Office of Space Commerce (OSC) to continue work on the development of the civil-led, U.S. Traffic Coordination System for Space (TraCSS).

According to the announcement of the contract renewal, LeoLabs will be able to continue supporting the development of TraCSS as the OSC extends the live data collection period of the Pathfinder project, which enables the parties to explore additional opportunities to improve performance and conduct further analysis for metric validation. Under the terms of the order, OSC will continue to leverage LeoLabs' in-house expertise, artificial intelligence (AI) techniques, and the largest commercial data set of over 20,000 objects and millions of daily conjunction data messages.

This latest extension builds on the success of the previous live data collection period, during which the teams confirmed data flows and conducted object tasking using the mission-planning tool.

