MDA wins satellite antenna contract from prime

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Illustration BRAMPTON, Ontario, Canada. MDA Ltd. has won a contract to build Ka-Band steerable antennas for satellites from York Space Systems, which is producing the satellites, according to an MDA statement.

The work will help support space security and communications constellations, the statement adds. The work is expected to be completed over a 24-month period.

Under this contract, the antennas will be built at MDA's satellite production facility in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. MDA has been involved in 350 satellites missions, including work on about 2,000 antenna subsystems, 3,000 electronic subsystems, and 850 satellites.