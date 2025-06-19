Military Embedded Systems

AI-enabled object detection in video processing software offered via Shield AI, Haivision teaming

News

June 19, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Stock image

MONTREAL, Canada. Haivision released an updated version of its Kraken video processing platform that integrates AI-enabled object detection through Shield AI’s Tracker software, Haivision announced in a statement.

The Kraken platform is designed for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) applications and situational awareness at the tactical edge, the statement reads. It encodes, transcodes, and transports full-motion video (FMV) and metadata over limited or unreliable network connections.

With the new software integration, Kraken users can process live video from crewed or uncrewed aircraft with AI-assisted object detection and tracking in land and maritime environments, the company says. The system is capable of detecting vehicles, people, boats, and other objects, with the metadata packaged alongside FMV for use in common operating picture tools such as TAK and ATAK, the statement adds.

