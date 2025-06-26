Military Embedded Systems

Newest MQ-4C Triton drone undergoes testing with U.S. Navy

June 26, 2025

Image via Northrop Grumman

NAVAL AIR STATION PATUXENT RIVER, Maryland. Northrop Grumman’s newest MQ-4C Triton uncrewed aircraft is undergoing flight testing with the U.S. Navy’s Naval Air Systems Command, the company announced in a statement.

The testing includes calibration and evaluation procedures before the aircraft is transferred to an operational unit, the statement reads.

Designed for maritime intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and targeting (MISR&T) operations, the MQ-4C Triton is built to support extended missions such as maritime patrol, signals intelligence, and search and rescue, according to the company. The aircraft has been developed for both the U.S. Navy and the Royal Australian Air Force.

Northrop Grumman has produced 20 MQ-4C Tritons for the Navy so far, the company says. The aircraft are built at the company’s facility in Palmdale, California.

Featured Companies

Northrop Grumman

2980 Fairview Park Drive
Falls Church, VA 22042
Website
Categories
Unmanned - Test
Unmanned - ISR
Unmanned - Payloads
Unmanned - Sensors
Avionics
