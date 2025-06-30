Diehl, Sener to collaborate on remote carriers, UGVs, and hypersonic technologies

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Diehl Defense PARIS, France. Diehl Defence and Sener signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on technologies related to hypersonic missiles, uncrewed ground vehicles (UGVs), and remote carriers for future combat air systems (FCAS), the companies announced in a statement.

The agreement, signed during the 55th International Paris Air Show, expands on more than two decades of cooperation between the two companies, the statement reads. The partnership aims to support European development of guided missile and unmanned systems capabilities.

Sener and Diehl Defence plan to jointly develop technologies and platforms for future systems, including FCAS-compatible remote carriers and advanced UGVs, the company says. The collaboration will also address various core technologies across both firms’ product portfolios.

Sener has previously contributed to the IRIS-T air-to-air and surface-to-air missile programs led by Diehl, producing control sections and aerodynamic components designed to enhance maneuverability at varying velocities and attack angles, the statement adds