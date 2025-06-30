Military Embedded Systems

Diehl, Sener to collaborate on remote carriers, UGVs, and hypersonic technologies

News

June 30, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image via Diehl Defense

PARIS, France. Diehl Defence and Sener signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on technologies related to hypersonic missiles, uncrewed ground vehicles (UGVs), and remote carriers for future combat air systems (FCAS), the companies announced in a statement.

The agreement, signed during the 55th International Paris Air Show, expands on more than two decades of cooperation between the two companies, the statement reads. The partnership aims to support European development of guided missile and unmanned systems capabilities.

Sener and Diehl Defence plan to jointly develop technologies and platforms for future systems, including FCAS-compatible remote carriers and advanced UGVs, the company says. The collaboration will also address various core technologies across both firms’ product portfolios.

Sener has previously contributed to the IRIS-T air-to-air and surface-to-air missile programs led by Diehl, producing control sections and aerodynamic components designed to enhance maneuverability at varying velocities and attack angles, the statement adds

Featured Companies

Diehl Defence

Stephanstrae 49
Nrnberg, Bayern 90478
Website
[email protected]
+49 07551 89 - 01

SENER Aeroespacial

Categories
Unmanned - Payloads
Unmanned - Test
Topic Tags
Avionics
Image: Bell Textron
News
Bell Textron moves to next phase of Army training modernization

January 07, 2026

More Avionics
Unmanned
U.S. Marine Corps photo
News
Marine Corps selects Northrop Grumman for Collaborative Combat Aircraft effort

January 09, 2026

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Image via SSDL
News
FLOPPYFlash drive to replace old decoy launcher hardware on UK Royal Navy ships

January 07, 2026

More Radar/EW
Cyber
Image courtesy CACI
News
Network-modernization contract for U.S. Space Force won by CACI International

January 05, 2026

More Cyber