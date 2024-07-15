New rad-tolerant product family for space missions

Press Release

A new product line of radiation qualified automotive-grade bipolar transistors (BJT) from Zero-G Radiation Assurance aims to meet the SWaP goals of today’s space flight missions.

These low cost alternative transistors drive down the mission's bill-of-materials budget compared to more expensive traditional Military / Rad-hard grade transistors. The US-based Zero-G Radiation Assurance leverages its expertise in radiation testing and in-depth understanding of BJT radiation susceptibility to perform qualification testing for the new family of products for space and military customers.

These BJTs have small-footprint plastic-encapsulated packages. They have been qualified to AEC-Q101 standards and feature a wide temperature rating (-55C to 150C) suitable for space environments. Additionally, each lot has been qualified by Zero-G Radiation Assurance to a TID of 50 Krad, which meets many LEO and GEO mission requirements with margin to spare.