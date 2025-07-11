Electronic warfare support for U.S. airborne platforms to be provided by GDIT

Military Embedded Systems

Image via General Dynamics

FALLS CHURCH, Virginia. General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) won a $143 million contract from the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division (NAWCWD) to provide electronic warfare (EW) support for airborne systems, the company announced in a statement.

The single-award task order, issued by the Joint Electronic Attack Compatibility Office, includes a one-year base period and four option years, the statement reads.

GDIT will deliver engineering, logistics, intelligence analysis, and demonstration services focused on low-cost electronic warfare jammers capable of deployment on various airborne platforms, including aircraft, helicopters, and uncrewed aerial systems (UAS), the company says.

According to the statement, the technologies under development are intended to support the U.S. military’s efforts to counter evolving threats posed by modern radar and missile systems in contested environments.

