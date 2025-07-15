Stalker uncrewed aerial system added to DoD’s Blue UAS list

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Redwire JACKSONVILLE, Florida. Redwire Corporation’s Stalker uncrewed aerial system (UAS), developed by its subsidiary Edge Autonomy, received an Authority to Operate (ATO) and has been added to the Department of Defense’s (DoD) Blue UAS Cleared List, the company announced in a statement.

The Blue UAS List, maintained by the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), includes drones that have passed security, compliance, and operational assessments for broad government use, the statement reads. Inclusion on the list enables the Stalker system to be procured by federal agencies without additional cybersecurity vetting.

The Stalker UAS, categorized as a Group 2 drone, is designed for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions and has accumulated operational flight time across six continents, the company says, adding that it aligns with a Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) that supports third-party sensor integration and adaptable mission payloads.

Edge Autonomy participated in a recent DIU Blue UAS evaluation event to support the system’s listing.