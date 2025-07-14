Military Embedded Systems

Short-range ship defense system wins Raytheon $74 million Navy contract

News

July 14, 2025

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Gabriel Burgi

LOUISVILLE, Ky. Raytheon reports that it won a $74 million contract to produce RAM Guided Missile Launching Systems (GMLS) for the U.S. Navy.

Under the terms of the contract, Raytheon is tasked with providing the Navy with several new launcher systems, refurbishments on current systems, and hardware required to support upgrades as well as various spares.

The venerable RAM weapon system -- it has been in use for nearly 50 years -- is a bilateral partnership between the U.S. and Germany. with Raytheon serving as a prime contractor for U.S. Navy requirements. Raytheon officials say that the system is currently deployed on more than 165 ships in 11 countries, with platforms ranging from fast patrol boats to aircraft carriers; it is also being installed on several new U.S. Navy ship classes, including the Arleigh Burke class of guided-missile destroyers.

"This contract marks the largest single order of U.S. RAM launchers in over two decades and will ensure our naval assets remain well-protected against anti-ship threats," said Barbara Borgonovi, president of Naval Power at Raytheon. 

The bulk of the work done under this contract is to be undertaken in Louisville, Kentucky and is expected to be completed by 2028.

