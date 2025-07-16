Military Embedded Systems

SCANTER radar systems delivered for Canadian Coast Guard vessel programs

July 16, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Image via Terma

VANCOUVER, Canada. Terma A/S and Sperry Marine delivered SCANTER-series surveillance radar systems to Seaspan Shipyards in support of the Canadian Coast Guard’s Multi-Purpose Vessel and Polar Icebreaker programs, the companies announced in a statement.

The delivery includes the SCANTER 4603 and SCANTER 6002 radar models, which will be integrated into vessels currently under construction at Seaspan’s Vancouver shipyard, the statement reads. The radar systems are designed to support surface and air surveillance operations, with capabilities for tracking small targets in Arctic and high-latitude environments.

According to the companies, the systems are intended to enhance situational awareness and operational effectiveness for Canadian Coast Guard missions including search and rescue, sovereignty patrol, and emergency response.

