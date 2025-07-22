Airborne electronic warfare aircraft to be delivered to Italy by L3Harris

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via L3Harris

MELBOURNE, Florida. L3Harris Technologies received a $300 million contract from the Italian Ministry of Defence to deliver two Gulfstream G550 aircraft configured for airborne electronic warfare, the company announced in a statement.

The aircraft will be outfitted with electromagnetic attack capabilities designed to disrupt enemy communications, radar systems, and navigation networks from extended ranges and altitudes, the statement reads. The effort marks the first time the U.S. government has approved a foreign sale of the EA-37B platform, L3Harris says.

L3Harris will collaborate with BAE Systems to integrate the systems aboard the modified business jets, which will become part of Italy’s expanding special mission fleet. The aircraft will complement the Joint Airborne Multi-Mission Multi-Sensor System (JAMMS) program, which includes two G550 aircraft currently being modified by L3Harris, the company says.