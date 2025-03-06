Satellite communications to be provided to unnamed military in Asia-Pacific by Gilat

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Gilat

PETAH TIKVA, Israel. Gilat Satellite Networks won a $6 million contract to provide its SkyEdge II-c platform to an unnamed military organization in the Asia-Pacific region, the company announced in a statement.

The satellite communications system will support both fixed and mobile defense operations, ensuring secure connectivity with enhanced air interface cybersecurity, the statement reads. Delivery is expected within three months.

According to the company, the SkyEdge II-c platform is designed to meet military communication requirements, offering high resilience, efficiency, and security for mission-critical applications.

Gilat states that the contract reflects continued expansion in the defense market and highlights demand for its satellite communications technology. The company provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions for commercial and defense applications worldwide.