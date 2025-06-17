Safety comms for Airbus military transport to be supplied by Thales

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Thales PARIS AIR SHOW. Airbus Defense & Space chose Thales to supply the safety satcom system of the A400M military-transport aircraft program, which is a military airlifter that combines the ability to fly to long distances and carry large and heavy loads; the platform therefore needs extended connectivity for ensuring mission success and operational effectiveness.

According to the company's announcement -- coinciding with the now-underway Paris Air Show -- the Thales cockpit satcom system, the AVIATOR 700S, provides Viasat's SB-S services + Inmarsat and is designed to meet the rigorous demands of military, government, air transport, business, and VIP platforms. The system, Thales states, will deliver critical data related to flight, navigation, and performance directly to the A400M cockpit.

The new Thales/Airbus contract considerably broadens Thales’s role in the A400M program, for which Thales already provides avionics equipment (avionics suite, heads-up displays, and flight-control unit), mission system; tactical air navigation (TACAN); and radio-management system, passenger address systems, and communication and navigation antennas.