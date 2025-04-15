Satellite transportable terminal units garner DoD contract

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Gilat

PETAH TIKVAH, Israel. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. announced that its Gilat Defense segment won a contract to provide ongoing sustainment and support services for satellite transportable terminal (STT) units deployed worldwide in support of U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) customers.

Under the agreement, Gilat Defense will deliver critical program management, field services, and technical support, ensuring operational readiness and continued reliability of these vital communication assets.

According to the company announcement, the DoD contract includes a base program with options to extend up to five years, totaling as much as $23 million.

