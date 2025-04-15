Military Embedded Systems

Satellite transportable terminal units garner DoD contract

News

April 15, 2025

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Gilat

PETAH TIKVAH, Israel. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. announced that its Gilat Defense segment won a contract to provide ongoing sustainment and support services for satellite transportable terminal (STT) units deployed worldwide in support of U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) customers.

Under the agreement, Gilat Defense will deliver critical program management, field services, and technical support, ensuring operational readiness and continued reliability of these vital communication assets.

According to the company announcement, the DoD contract includes a base program with options to extend up to five years, totaling as much as $23 million. 

Under the terms of the agreement, Gilat Defense is tasked with delivering critical program management, field services, and technical support in order to ensure operational readiness and continued reliability of the STT units. 

