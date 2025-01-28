Military Embedded Systems

SpainSat NG I communications satellite to be launched via SpaceX rocket

January 28, 2025

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida. Hisdesat, a prover of secure satellite communications in Spain, is scheduled to launch its SpainSat Next Generation I (SNG I) satellite aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on Jan. 29 at 20:34 EST, the European Space Agency (ESA) announced in a statement.

Developed under the Pacis 3 Partnership Project, a collaboration between ESA, Hisdesat, and Airbus Defence and Space, the satellite is designed to deliver secure, adaptable, and cost-effective communication services for government and emergency response users across Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and parts of Asia. The project is part of Hisdesat’s larger SpainSat Next Generation program, which includes two satellites built on Airbus’ Eurostar Neo platform.

The 6.1-tonne satellite features advanced communication payloads, including real-time adaptable antenna technology for optimized bandwidth allocation and enhanced security, ESA stated. Designed to provide interference-resistant communications, the satellite will operate from geostationary orbit, 35,786 km above Earth, following in-orbit acceptance tests.

Spanish companies, including Sener, Indra, Arquimea, Tecnobit, GMV, and Airbus Crisa, contributed to the satellite’s development, which aims to strengthen Europe’s secure communication capabilities and space technology expertise. The satellite is expected to support NATO and European allies, as well as other international partners, the statement adds.

