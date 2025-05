Speed, Scale, and Faster Innovation

Press Release

Scalable 32 Element Hybrid Beamforming Phased-Array RADAR Platform.

The X-Band Development Platform contains one MxFE® software defined, direct RF sampling transceivers, X-Band to C-Band Up/Down Converter, and a X/Ku Band analog phased array proto-typing platform. The target application is phased array radars, electronic warfare, and ground-based SATCOM, specifically a X Band 32 transmit/32 receive channel hybrid beamforming phased array radar.