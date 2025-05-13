µDARC microserver introduced by Kontron for tactical edge computing

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Stock image

TOULON, France. Kontron released the µDARC microserver, a ruggedized, low-power computing system designed for mobile defense applications in networked environments, the company announced in a statement.

The µDARC system is built around an NXP Arm i.MX8X quad-core processor and integrates multiple I/O options to support real-time data processing and transmission for tactical operations, the statement reads. According to Kontron, the microserver is intended for deployment on platforms such as uncrewed ground and aerial vehicles (UGVs and UAVs), wearable systems, and cyber gateways.

Housed in a sealed IP67 enclosure measuring 59.2 x 111 x 38.4 mm and weighing 735 grams, the µDARC consumes less than 5 watts of power and is designed for use in size, weight, and power (SWaP)-constrained environments. The company says the unit is manufactured in Europe and is not subject to ITAR regulations, supporting integration of commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) technologies.