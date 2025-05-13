Ground surveillance radars ordered from Blighter for border security

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Stock image

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom. Blighter wopn multiple international orders for its ground-based electronic-scanning radars used in border surveillance applications, contributing to a £25 million order book over the past 12 months, the company announced in a statement.

The orders include deployments of fixed and mobile radar systems in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, North Africa, Central Europe, and from one Five Eyes nation, the statement reads. Among them are systems integrated onto mobile surveillance vehicles and armored platforms, as well as radar units installed along national borders.

Blighter says its B400 series radars are solid-state, non-rotating systems designed to operate continuously in harsh environments with minimal maintenance. The company highlighted the Korean Demilitarized Zone as a long-standing operational reference site, where more than 100 of its radar units have been in use since 2011.

According to the company, the radars support detection of personnel, vehicles, and low-flying aircraft at varying distances, with additional software support for threat classification and pattern-of-life analysis. The systems are also designed with low-probability-of-intercept (LPI) waveforms for stealth operation and can be assembled locally in some regions.